Pop star Ariana Grande and husband reportedly split up after two years of marriage

LOS ANGELES – American pop star Ariana Grande and her luxury real-estate agent husband Dalton Gomez are reportedly calling it quits, according to American media.

Sources close to the couple told celebrity news website TMZ that they have been separated since January and are heading towards divorce.

Grande, 30 – who was briefly engaged to American comedian Pete Davidson in 2018 – announced her engagement to Gomez, 27, in December 2020, after they dated for about 11 months.

She posted photos of themselves on Instagram with the caption: “Forever n then some.”

They tied the knot in a private ceremony at her home in Los Angeles in May 2021.

However, rumours have been swirling in recent months that their marriage was on the rocks after the singer-actress was seen repeatedly without her wedding ring in photos posted on social media.

She denied any marital trouble in August 2022, telling her fans on TikTok: “I’m just not wearing my ring, it’s getting cleaned. I’m not getting a divorce, so before you start, don’t.”

In May 2023, she celebrated her second wedding anniversary and posted on Instagram Stories a photo of her kissing her husband on their wedding day.

She wrote “I love him so”, together with the numbers “2” and “3.5 together”, the latter referring to the number of years they have been together.

However, she reignited rumours of a split on Sunday when she was spotted without her ring while watching the Wimbledon men’s singles finals in south-west London with British-American actor Andrew Garfield and British actor Jonathan Bailey.