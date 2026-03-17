Pop rock band Lany to perform in Singapore in November for seventh time

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SINGAPORE – American pop rock band Lany will perform at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Nov 4.

This will be the Los Angeles-based band’s third time at the venue, where they also took the stage in 2022 and 2024.

In addition, they have performed more intimate shows at Theatre at Mediacorp in 2023, Zepp@Bigbox in 2019, Capitol Theatre in 2018 and *Scape The Ground Theatre in 2017.

Consisting of guitarist-lead vocalist Paul Klein and drummer Jake Goss, they are known for their emotionally charged songwriting and electrifying live performances.

Their Soft World Tour is in support of their sixth album Soft (2025), which includes the dreamy synth-pop track Stuck. The number depicts the feeling of being paralysed by a past love, and has been played more than 20 million times on Spotify.

Fans can also expect familiar favourites, such as ILYSB (2014), Malibu Nights (2018) and Thru These Tears (2018), during their upcoming show.

Tickets prices have not been announced. But Mastercard cardholders will have special access to a pre-sale from March 25 at noon until March 26, noon . Go to priceless.com/music for details.

There will be another pre-sale, for Live Nation members, from 4 to 11.59pm on March 26. Go to www.livenation.sg for free membership sign-up and pre-sale access.

General sales start from March 27 at noon.

Book it/Lany: Soft World Tour

Where: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk

When: Nov 4, 8pm

Admission: Ticket prices have not been announced, but tickets will be available via Ticketmaster (go to ticketmaster.sg or call 6018-7645)