Pop group XG denies involvement after producer’s arrest over cocaine

XG, which consist of seven members, made their debut in 2022.

PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM XGOFFICIAL/INSTAGRAM

Japanese pop group XG on Feb 24 denied any involvement after their producer and three other men were

arrested on suspicion of possessing cocaine

.

“We would like to clarify that XG is in no way involved in this matter,” the seven-member group said on social media.

The group also said they are “deeply shocked and confused by the sudden news,” adding that they are fully cooperating with police over the ongoing investigation. KYODO NEWS

