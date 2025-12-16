Rob Reiner’s son Nick taken into custody as police investigate deaths of filmmaker and wife as apparent homicide

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Director Rob Reiner speaking at the second annual Women's March in Los Angeles, California, on Jan 20, 2018.

LOS ANGELES - Filmmaker Rob Reiner, who directed beloved movies like When Harry Met Sally, and his wife were found dead of an apparent homicide in their Los Angeles home on Dec 14. Police arrested their son, Nick Reiner, who is being held on a US$4 million (S$5.2 million) bond, according to jail records.

Police said they found two bodies at the Reiners’ home at 3.40pm Pacific Time in the Brentwood neighbourhood of Los Angeles on Dec 14, whom they did not identify. Other officials confirmed the victims were Reiner, 78, and his wife Michele, 68.

Jail records show their son was arrested on Dec 14 and later booked into the Los Angeles County jail. The records showed he was being held on a felony, but did not contain any specific information about the charges.

Tributes poured in for Reiner, who was also active in politics, supporting liberal causes.

“This is a devastating loss for our city and our country. Rob Reiner’s contributions reverberate throughout American culture and society, and he has improved countless lives through his creative work and advocacy fighting for social and economic justice,” Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said in a statement.

From ‘meathead’ to ‘spinal tap’

As an actor, Reiner was best remembered for his role on the 1970s television comedy hit All in the Family as Mike “Meathead” Stivic, the son-in-law and liberal foil of the lead character.

Rob Reiner and Sally Struthers perform a sketch from the show All in the Family at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California, on Jan 15, 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS

The role garnered Reiner two Emmy awards for outstanding supporting actor.

Reiner went on to have a prolific Hollywood career as a director, starting with This is Spinal Tap, a 1984 mockumentary about a fictional hard rock band. The film became a cult classic, known for its mostly improvised script, with Reiner playing the faux documentary filmmaker Marty DiBergi.

“That was the trick - to make fun of it and at the same time, honour it,” Reiner told CBS’ 60 Minutes in 2025 as he promoted a sequel, Spinal Tap II: The End Continues.

Reiner directed nearly two dozen films in all, including classics such as Stand by Me, a 1986 coming-of-age drama about four boys who set out to find the body of a missing youth, and 1989’s When Harry Met Sally often cited as one of the greatest romantic comedies of all time.

That movie featured the famed line, “I’ll have what she’s having,” delivered by the director’s real-life mother, Estelle Reiner, reacting to a faked orgasm in a restaurant.

Reiner also directed the 1987 fairy-tale adventure The Princess Bride, the 1990 psychological thriller Misery, and the 1992 military courtroom drama A Few Good Men.

Progressive causes

Michele Reiner was at one time a photographer who captured the image of Donald Trump that appears on the cover of his book Trump: The Art of the Deal. Rob Reiner, the son of the late comedy writer and actor Carl Reiner, also made campaign ads for 2004 Democratic presidential candidate John Kerry and campaigned against a 2008 California effort to ban same-sex marriages.

Mr Trump said on social media that their deaths were “reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME.”

Reiner was first married to Penny Marshall, who starred in the TV sitcom Laverne & Shirley, and was also a producer and director. He was an adoptive father to Marshall’s daughter and had three children with Michele Singer. REUTERS