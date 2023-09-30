Police arrest suspect in 1996 shooting of US rapper Tupac Shakur, reports AP

LOS ANGELES - Las Vegas police arrested a man on suspicion of murder in the shooting of hip-hop star Tupac Shakur, who was killed in the city nearly three decades ago, the Associated Press reported on Friday, citing unnamed sources.

Duane “Keffe D” Davis was arrested early on Friday morning, although the exact charge or charges were not immediately clear, according to the AP report, which said an indictment was expected later on Friday.

Reuters was unable to confirm the report or to reach Davis or his legal representatives.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Shakur was wounded in a drive-by shooting on Sept 7, 1996, and died in a hospital six days later at the age of 25.

Davis has admitted in interviews and in his 2019 tell-all memoir, Compton Street Legend, that he was in the Cadillac from which the gunfire erupted during the shooting, the AP said.

Shakur was an award-winning rapper, activist and actor who sold more than 75 million records worldwide.

Among the songs he was known for were California Love and Keep Ya Head Up.

In July, police said they had searched a house outside of Las Vegas in connection with Shakur’s killing. REUTERS