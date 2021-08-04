Podcasts from SPH Radio deejays to check out

SINGAPORE - Here are podcasts from SPH Radio by your favourite deejays on a range of topics to listen to.

Check them out on Awedio app, SPH's free digital audio streaming service, and on major platforms such as Apple, Google and Spotify.

1. The Land Before Bedtime

Hosts: Tim Oh, Charmaine Phua and Angel Teo from ONE FM 91.3 and Carol Smith and Desiree Lai from Kiss92

Classic fables and fairy tales brought to life with the soothing voices of the DJs ready to transport minds to dreamland. A hit with all ages, there usually is a moral learning in the story as well. Perfect for parents and children alike.

2. The Sensitive Man



PHOTO: SPH RADIO



Host: Simon Lim, ONE FM 91.3

An essential guide to life for the modern man, this lifestyle podcast covers everything from health to fitness to the finer things, such as whiskies and bespoke tailoring. Art, architecture and a few indulgences are also thrown into the mix.

3. Live To Eat



PHOTO: SPH RADIO



Host: Bernard Lim, Program Director of ONE FM91.3 and Kiss92

Real-life stories of Singaporean restaurateurs and their entrepreneurial spirit are featured. Veterans talk about how they pivoted their business in a fast-paced industry, keeping one step ahead of trends and the competition.

4. Learn Something With Shaun Tupaz



PHOTO: SPH RADIO



Host: Shaun Tupaz, ONE FM 91.3

A tongue-in-cheek guide to learning all you need to know in life from experts, from how to flirt and not kill your plants to the importance of destigmatising failure and understanding the little-known Pompe disease.

5. The Green Wire



PHOTO: SPH RADIO



Host: Rachel Kelly, Money FM 89.3

Industry experts shed light onhow green technology is impacting businesses from fashion to food to everything in between.