Plus side: Host-actress Xixi Lim scores first lead role in new series The Blockbusters

SINGAPORE – These days, Xixi Lim’s days are packed to the brim. The 36-year-old Singaporean comedienne, host and actress is often on set for close to 12 hours, before having a quick dinner and then heading off to dance practice.

She is filming the Mediacorp series The Blockbusters, about the rise of a plus-sized girl group and the ups and downs the four members of the dance act face.

In the show, slated to premiere in November, Lim plays Bree, alongside local actresses Kayly Loh and Tay Ying, as well as Malaysian Meeki Ng.

Without a strong background in dance, Lim has to put in more effort to perfect the routines Bree performs. She also has to get used to finally being in the spotlight.

“This is my first time taking on a lead role, and I really didn’t expect myself to be in every scene and to have to film every day, so I was quite overwhelmed in the initial stages of filming,” the multi-hypenate tells The Straits Times over the phone during a lunch break while filming.

Indeed, Lim is not the typical choice for a female lead of a drama produced by the broadcaster, or in any local production.

Unlike Mediacorp’s roster of mostly svelte female artistes, Lim is a plus-sized talent signed to Basic Models Management. She is usually cast in comic relief supporting roles, such as recruit Yuan Yuanyuan in local director Jack Neo’s comedy film Ah Girls Go Army (2022).

She has also taken on supporting roles in local dramas such as My One In A Million (2019) and Hello From The Other Side (2019). In 2022, she won the reality competition show for live-stream sales hosts, Streamers Go Live, and bagged $10,000 in prize money.

She is among the regular hosts of the YouTube variety programme Outcasts, which has more than 76,000 subscribers on its channel.