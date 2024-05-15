Plus side: Baby Reindeer star Jessica Gunning predicted to be Emmy front runner

SINGAPORE – Ask someone what was the last thing he or she watched on Netflix, and there is a good chance it will be Baby Reindeer.

The streamer’s sleeper hit is quickly becoming one of its biggest, with close to 60 million views in its first month on the platform.

The seven-part drama miniseries, which premiered on April 11, is based on true events experienced by its male lead, creator and writer Richard Gadd. The Scottish comedian-actor plays wannabe stand-up comic Donny, a fictionalised version of himself, who gets stalked aggressively and harassed relentlessly by a mentally troubled woman after an innocuous encounter in a pub.

And while Gadd is no doubt the star of Baby Reindeer, Jessica Gunning anchors it with her unsettling yet humane portrayal of Martha, who is based on Gadd’s real-life stalker.