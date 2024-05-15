Plus side: Actress Nicola Coughlan steps into spotlight as Bridgerton’s new romantic lead

SINGAPORE – When the period romance series Bridgerton debuted on Netflix in 2020, fans were instantly captivated by its luscious costumes and grand, often risque, love stories.

Based on American author Julia Quinn’s series of Bridgerton novels following the romantic lives of the eight siblings from the noble Bridgerton family, each season traces the story of one couple.

In its third season, which will be released on Netflix in two parts on May 16 and June 13, it is finally Irish actress Nicola Coughlan’s time to shine.

The 37-year-old star broke out in the Irish teen comedy series Derry Girls (2018 to 2022) as the panicky lesbian schoolgirl Clare. She stole scenes in the first two seasons of Bridgerton as insecure wallflower Penelope Featherington, who hides her identity as Lady Whistledown – the anonymous gossip scribe of the Regency-era London society scene.

The third season will focus on the friends-to-lovers relationship between Penelope and Colin Bridgerton (English actor Luke Newton).

And the pair – who are good friends in real life – are already teasing the steaminess ahead, with Coughlan calling their love scenes “so romantic, so sweet, so sexy, properly hot” in an interview with Extra.

Though her round, cherubic face helps her to pass for much younger, Coughlan is the oldest Bridgerton female lead. British actresses Phoebe Dynevor and Simone Ashley – who played the romantic female leads in the first and second season respectively – are both 29.

And Coughlan is one of the few members of the sprawling ensemble cast who is not sample-size and has had her fair share of experiences being fat-shamed.

She once called out the publication British Theatre Guide’s London editor Philip Fisher for calling her “overweight” and “fat” in two separate reviews of two different plays she had done, without passing comment on her acting.