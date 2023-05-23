Platonic’s Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen on whether men and women can be just friends

LOS ANGELES – The romantic-comedy film When Harry Met Sally (1989) famously asked whether men and women can ever be truly platonic friends.

Platonic, a series debuting on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, answers in the affirmative – but it also shows that such friendships are rare enough that they continue to fascinate.

The 10-episode comedy stars Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen as Sylvia and Will, who were besties in college but fell out and stopped speaking for two decades.

Now in their 40s, they are finally reconnecting. But the friendship becomes all-consuming and hilariously disruptive, although it might be just what they need as they enter a new phase of their lives.

Chatting to The Straits Times over Zoom, the actors – who played husband and wife in the hit Neighbours comedy films (2014 and 2016) – say they have many platonic friends of the opposite sex.

“I firmly believe you can have good platonic friendships,” says Byrne, the 43-year-old Australian actress who starred in the comedy film Bridesmaids (2011).

“We both have a lot of platonic friendships with people who are not our gender,” says Rogen, the 41-year-old Canadian-American star of romantic comedy Knocked Up (2007).

“I’ve never found a problem with it. But I think a lot of people project their own feelings about relationships and gender roles onto things.”