Pink Sweat$ to perform in Singapore in September

SINGAPORE - R&B and soul singer Pink Sweat$ is set to play his first concert in Singapore at Capitol Theatre on Sept 29.

The 30-year-old American is best known for his viral 2020 song At My Worst, which was constantly in the Top 10 charts in Singapore from December that year until early May 2021, and also went to No. 1 in Malaysia.

The track has garnered over 225 million streams on YouTube and over 456 million on Spotify.

He later released an updated version of At My Worst that featured vocals from fellow R&B singer Kehlani. This new version ended up as one of the top songs among Singapore listeners on music recognition app Shazam in 2021.

Pink Sweat$'s debut single Honesty came out in 2018 and he has released three EPs, including The Prelude (2020). His debut album, Pink Planet, was out in 2021.

His upcoming concert is part of a tour that includes other Asian cities such as Manila, Bangkok and Tokyo.

Tickets start from $98, and presales for Live Nation members begin on Aug 19. General sales will start the following day.

Pink Sweat$ Presents Pink Moon - Singapore

Where: Capitol Theatre

When: Sept 29, 8pm

Admission: $98, $118 and $128. Live Nation Members presale starts on Aug 19, 2pm at this website. General tickets go on sale Aug 20, 10am onwards via Ticketmaster (go to this website or call 3158-8588). Tickets can also be purchased at all SingPost outlets.