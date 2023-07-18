Pink mania: Watch, shop and listen to all things Barbie

SINGAPORE - It is Barbie’s world and we are just living in it.

In the lead-up to the highly anticipated movie Barbie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling - opening in Singapore cinemas on Thursday - toy company Mattel’s crown jewel has secured wide-ranging collaborations that will appeal to any fan eager for a pink-themed piece of the action.

From a Barbie Malibu Dreamhouse listing on vacation rental app Airbnb to driving the iconic doll’s baby pink 1956 Corvette in the Xbox game Forza Horizon 5, there is something for everyone.

Even donuts in the Philippines have been Barbie-fied - the tie-up with Krispy Kreme Philippines gave birth to a limited edition glitter-glazed Barbie Doughnut.

With the marketing machine on overdrive, Barbie is not just a childhood phase anymore, but fast becoming a plastic-fantastic lifestyle.

What to watch:

