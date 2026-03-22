Physical star Amotti to lead sunrise charity dog walk at Universal Studios Singapore on April 5

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South Korean fitness celebrity Amotti will host the 1km charity walk, which runs from 7 to 8.30am on April 5.

SINGAPORE – Dog owners in Singapore who are also fans of Amotti can walk with the South Korean fitness personality at the inaugural sunrise dog walk at Universal Studios Singapore (USS) at Resorts World Sentosa.

The 33-year-old star of the hit Netflix fitness reality competition shows Physical: 100 Season 2 – Underground (2024) and Physical: Asia (2025) will be headlining Paws For A Cause: Dog Walk With Amotti on April 5 in support of local charity Guide Dogs Singapore, which trains and pairs guide dogs with individuals with visual disabilities.

Participants will get exclusive early access to USS before it opens to the public, starting from 7 to 8.30am . The charity 1km walk includes a stroll through the theme park with fellow dog owners and their furry companions.

The event highlights the important role guide dogs play in enabling independence and inclusion, while celebrating the special bond between people and their pets through a shared community experience.

Each ticket is priced at $70 a person and includes a breakfast bento set with a drink, redeemable at the New York Zone (outside Loui’s NY Pizza Parlor). All net proceeds go directly to Guide Dogs Singapore.

Triple Play and USS season pass holders get complimentary access to the event. Redemption details will be announced at a later date.

USS will open at 6.30am on April 5 for admission, with last entry at 7.10am. Regular attractions, retail stores and restaurants will not be open during this special dog walk event.

Tickets are available at str.sg/9ZPT

Amotti, whose real name is Kim Jae-hong, found fame after winning Physical: 100 Season 2 – Underground and Physical: Asia.

The CrossFit athlete and YouTuber was last in town for the Lululemon Training Ground event, a sold-out high-intensity training session on Jan 24.

Amotti is also a Hyrox enthusiast, and he took part in the AIA Hyrox Singapore challenge held on Nov 29 and 30, 2025. It is not known if he will be participating in the April race, which takes place on the same weekend as Paws For A Cause: Dog Walk With Amotti.