Physical: Asia heads to Mongolia with Netflix spin-off

Physical: Asia's competitors reunite in Mongolia in Physical: Welcome To Mongolia spin-off.

SEOUL – Netflix’s hit sports survival series Physical: Asia is expanding its universe with the Physical: Welcome To Mongolia spin-off, bringing together the South Korean and Mongolian competitors for a friendship-driven reunion set against the backdrop of Mongolia.

Produced by TEO, the production company led by star producer Kim Tae-ho (Hangout With Yoo, 2019 to present), the short travel reality series debuted its first two episodes on Netflix on Christmas Eve, followed by two more episodes on Dec 31. The show premieres on Netflix in Singapore on Jan 2.

The spin-off features Kim Dong-hyun and Kim Jae-hong, better known as Amotti, representing the South Korean team, alongside Bayarsaikhan Orkhonbayar and Lkhagva-Ochir Erdene-Ochir from the Mongolian side.

The trip fulfils a promise exchanged during Physical: Asia (2025), when Mongolian team captain Orkhonbayar pledged to host the South Korean team in Mongolia , and South Korean captain Kim Dong-hyun vowed to visit should his team win.

According to Netflix, Physical: Welcome To Mongolia spotlights an authentic, locally grounded travel experience, with Orkhonbayar personally curating the itinerary.

The miniseries will showcase destinations frequented by everyday Mongolians, including local eateries and cultural landmarks. Erdene-Ochir, who is a performer with Cirque du Soleil, is set to deliver a special circus performance during the trip, according to Netflix.

Meanwhile, a poster has teased an appearance by Australian strongman Eddie Williams, a fan favourite from Physical: Asia, who joins the cast dressed in traditional Mongolian attire.

The spin-off arrives on the heels of Physical: Asia achieving significant traction in Mongolia, where the local team ultimately faced off against the South Korean team in the finals. The show also reaped global success, retaining its top spot on Netflix’s global top 10 list for all three weeks of its run.

Physical: Asia, the second entry in the Physical franchise, brought together athletes and star sports figures from eight countries for a series of physical challenges designed to test speed, strength and endurance. The season featured 48 competitors representing Australia, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Mongolia, the Philippines, Thailand and Turkey. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK