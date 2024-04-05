Physical: 100 Season 3 may feature international contestants

SEOUL – The third season of global hit survival series Physical: 100 may be underway, with a revamped format and the inclusion of international contestants.

“If Season 3 is confirmed for production, I would like to present the show in a completely new format and composition, such as having contestants compete based on their nationalities,” said series creator Jang Ho-gi, during an interview held with reporters in Jongno-gu, Seoul, on April 3.

The Physical: 100 series showcases 100 contestants engaging in various survival matches to determine the most physically fit individual. The winner receives a prize of 300 million won (S$299,000).

The series’ first season was a global success. It was the first South Korean variety show to claim the No. 1 spot on Netflix’s global top 10 chart for non-English TV shows.

Physical: 100 Season 2 – Underground, which aired its last episode on April 2, also became an international success. It topped Netflix’s global top 10 chart for non-English TV shows in the fourth week of March. The second season accumulated 25.3 million hours of viewing during the week.

The winner of Season 2 was CrossFitter and YouTuber Amotti, whose real name is Kim Jae-hong.

Amotti, 31, said he had not expected to win.

“My aim was only to get past the one-on-one combat stage,” said Kim, during the roundtable interview session held with the top three contestants on April 3.

When the three finalists were asked what they thought was the ideal way to attain the “best physique”, Amotti said Physical: 100 made him realise the importance of acquiring technical skills.

“CrossFit pursues acquiring 10 physical abilities such as strength, power, endurance, agility and stamina. Participating in Physical: 100 made me realise that adding technical skills, such as martial arts, is also necessary,” said Amotti.

“Different individuals’ exercise routines differ. I believe an ideal physique involves a combination of being able to run well and to possess some muscles,” said Hong Beom-seok, 37, a former firefighter who finished second. Hong was also a contestant in Season 1, but he was eliminated in the first round.

“I think the results (with Amotti’s victory) speak for themselves,” said Andre Jin Coquillard, 33, a rugby player who came in third.

Jang hinted that Season 3 may feature more past contestants.

“Many people have shown interest in the current whereabouts of the eliminated participants from the first and second seasons, and if they can stage a comeback,” said Jang.

All nine episodes of Physical: 100 Season 2 – Underground are available for streaming on Netflix. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK