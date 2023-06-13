Physical: 100’s ‘Sexyama’ Choo Sung-hoon still wants to have a fight when he’s 50

SINGAPORE – At 47, professional mixed martial arts athlete Choo Sung-hoon, also known by his Japanese name Yoshihiro Akiyama, is the oldest fighter on One Championship’s roster.

But that is not enough.

The Korean-Japanese – who uses Sexyama as a nickname – wants to have a fight when he is 50, which would make him the first to do so in One Championship history. The star of Netflix’s hit South Korean competitive reality series Physical: 100 (2023) was in town recently to open the Zentosa LiveWell Festival, which is on till July 9.

At an interview with The Straits Times at One Championship’s headquarters in Singapore, he says through an interpreter: “At my age, retirement is a word that floats around, even in my own head. But I want to have a match and compete when I turn 50 because that hasn’t been done at One Championship, and I want to create that piece of legacy and history in my own way.”

And when he eventually retires, he hopes his final match can be held either in his home country South Korea or Singapore, the home of One Championship.

“It doesn’t matter if I lose that match, what’s important is to show people how hard I tried,” he says.

That sporting spirit is what has pushed Choo to continue his career well past the typical retirement age of the late 30s for professional mixed martial arts athletes. It is also why he took part in Physical: 100, which aired its finale in February.

The show, featuring 100 contestants, aimed to find the ideal human physique through various punishing physical challenges. Fan favourite Choo, who was eliminated before the final quest, was one of the oldest competitor.

Recalling his experience on the series, he says: “There was no moment in which it was fun or enjoyable, because every moment was a challenge.”

Still, when asked if he would return for a sequel or All-Stars version, the answer is yes.

“I’d like to participate, not because I did well in the first season, but because I want to show people who are my age that I can still compete with the young people, that I can hang with them.”

In fact, Choo still hangs with his peers from Physical: 100.

He says: “(Winner and teammate) Woo Jin-young is a CrossFitter, and we exercise together and get together for meals. For many of the contestants, we’re not in a ‘hi-and-bye’ situation. I organise and treat them to reunion dinners.”

Choo, who recently appeared as a guest star on the K-drama Family: The Unbreakable Bond (2023), has pals beyond the athletic world. He is friends with K-pop boy band BTS’ Jungkook and South Korean actor Im Si-wan, both of whom have sparred with him.