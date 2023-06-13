Physical: 100’s ‘Sexyama’ Choo Sung-hoon still wants to have a fight when he’s 50

SINGAPORE – At 47, professional mixed martial arts athlete Choo Sung-hoon, also known by his Japanese name Yoshihiro Akiyama, is the oldest fighter on One Championship’s roster.
But that is not enough.
The Korean-Japanese – who uses Sexyama as a nickname – wants to have a fight when he is 50, which would make him the first to do so in One Championship history. The star of Netflix’s hit South Korean competitive reality series Physical: 100 (2023) was in town recently to open the Zentosa LiveWell Festival, which is on till July 9.
At an interview with The Straits Times at One Championship’s headquarters in Singapore, he says through an interpreter: “At my age, retirement is a word that floats around, even in my own head. But I want to have a match and compete when I turn 50 because that hasn’t been done at One Championship, and I want to create that piece of legacy and history in my own way.”
And when he eventually retires, he hopes his final match can be held either in his home country South Korea or Singapore, the home of One Championship.
“It doesn’t matter if I lose that match, what’s important is to show people how hard I tried,” he says.
That sporting spirit is what has pushed Choo to continue his career well past the typical retirement age of the late 30s for professional mixed martial arts athletes. It is also why he took part in Physical: 100, which aired its finale in February.
The show, featuring 100 contestants, aimed to find the ideal human physique through various punishing physical challenges. Fan favourite Choo, who was eliminated before the final quest, was one of the oldest competitor.
Recalling his experience on the series, he says: “There was no moment in which it was fun or enjoyable, because every moment was a challenge.”
Still, when asked if he would return for a sequel or All-Stars version, the answer is yes.
“I’d like to participate, not because I did well in the first season, but because I want to show people who are my age that I can still compete with the young people, that I can hang with them.”
In fact, Choo still hangs with his peers from Physical: 100.
He says: “(Winner and teammate) Woo Jin-young is a CrossFitter, and we exercise together and get together for meals. For many of the contestants, we’re not in a ‘hi-and-bye’ situation. I organise and treat them to reunion dinners.”
Choo, who recently appeared as a guest star on the K-drama Family: The Unbreakable Bond (2023), has pals beyond the athletic world. He is friends with K-pop boy band BTS’ Jungkook and South Korean actor Im Si-wan, both of whom have sparred with him.
“They’re both very good,” he says. “But someone I want to try sparring with in the entertainment industry is (Korean-American actor) Ma Dong-seok. He’s really strong.”
Choo’s television appearances have had a side effect – introducing Sexyama to female fans around the world.
“I get a lot of messages from women in my DMs (Instagram direct messages) from different countries around the world, such as Brazil and Italy, telling me they like me and that they think I’m sexy.”
Choo is married to Japanese model Shiho Yano, 47. The couple have a daughter Sa-rang, who turns 12 in 2023.
He says: “My wife doesn’t specifically know about these messages, but she would be okay with it if I told her. She has nothing to worry about. It’s just something that comes with the fame.”
The women in his family are just as famous as him. The trio appeared as cast members of the South Korean parenting reality series The Return Of Superman from 2013 to 2016. While Yano enjoys kickboxing, Sa-rang is more interested in TikTok and music than sports.
“She loves listening to music on TikTok. Kids nowadays are exposed to so many types of music around the world, so her musical knowledge is very impressive. She even made me a playlist on my phone. She’s usually not very interested in my work, but when I told her that I have a chance to meet (American pop star) Bruno Mars, she went ‘Woah.’”
His family has never travelled to Singapore together, though Choo has been here multiple times over the years.
“I’d love to take them to Universal Studios in Sentosa. Singapore is such a big blend of cultures, so I’d want to take them around to try all sorts of food.”
Will they perhaps indulge in Singapore’s fruit of the season? Choo furrows his brows and says: “I hate durian. I’m sorry.”