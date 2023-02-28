Physical: 100’s finalist Jung Hae-min speaks out amidst allegations of a rigged finale

He claimed that the final showdown was halted midway by Woo, who was trailing Jung. Woo said the equipment was making a lot of noise and while there were no problems found after checking, the production team added lubricant and oiled the machines.

The match then resumed, Jung recalled, but just when he could see that he was about to win, the production team again halted the game and asked to move to a different location.

“When I thought to myself, ‘This is the end’, the production team called to stop the match again, but I kept pulling on the rope first to end the match,” he said.

He recounted he was told that “there’s a problem with the audio so we can’t use the video footage for the show. As long as you’re okay with (a rematch), we will shorten your rope and start again.”

Jung said he tried to refuse starting a third time, adding: “I kept repeating that I’ve used up all my strength and can’t do it again.”

However, in the end, he gave in as the alternative was for the cast and crew, numbering in the hundreds, to return the next day to film.

“Back then, I felt a sort of pressure that the rematch could not be helped, even if I had continued to say no. My head was filled with the thought, ‘Am I not allowed to win this?’,” he said.

“We re-entered the arena and the rope was wrapped around the spool once more like before. They told me that they would cut the rope by as much as I had been in the lead, but I don’t know if they did. The rumours online claimed that the equipment was faulty. I don’t know if that was the case or if I had no strength left, but the rope wouldn’t budge. I lost,” he said.

However, he reiterated that he was not looking for a rematch or another chance at the prize money of 300 million Korean won (S$306,000), but would like the editing of the finale to reflect how the events actually played out.

He also stated that he did not want people to attack Woo, who has so far been silent on social media.