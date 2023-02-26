Physical: 100 contestant Kim Da-young says she was ‘only verbally abusive’ in school

SEOUL – South Korean stuntwoman Kim Da-young, a contestant on the popular Netflix competition reality series Physical: 100, said she was only verbally abusive to other students back in middle school, but did not physically hurt or extort things from anyone.

She posted an apology and denial on her Instagram last Friday after a purported ex-schoolmate made an accusation that went viral. Kim was accused of extorting cash from her and her friends, and physically assaulting them in a karaoke room.

“I am sorry to write this only now, after much agonising and reflection,” she wrote, admitting that she was a bully 14 years ago.

She said she did “say abusive and hurtful things to discipline her juniors (in middle school)”, and that she “would like to apologise to those who were hurt”.

She wrote that her apology would not make her past go away, but that she was truly sorry and she would like to meet in person and ask for forgiveness.

She emphasised, however, that she “never extorted from or used physical violence” against others, denying the claims of her robbing and physically assaulting classmates at a karaoke room and a park.

She also apologised to the production staff of Physical: 100 and its viewers, saying her heart was heavy as the controversy over her past was damaging the show that people had worked so hard for.

Netflix last Friday abruptly called off a wrap-up press conference scheduled on Tuesday, after saying it was “looking into the situation upon seeing the report that contestants were involved in such scandals”.

Other contestants are reportedly facing accusations as well.

Physical: 100 is a reality TV show where 100 contestants in top physical shape compete in a series of gruelling challenges to claim a cash reward. CrossFit athlete Woo Jin-yong was crowned its ultimate winner during its finale last Tuesday. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK