Photos of BTS’ RM and V in military uniforms go viral

Official photographs of BTS members RM and V in their military uniforms, released by the Korea Army Training Centre on Dec 28, have gone viral on social media.

The training camp in Nonsan shared photos of Kim Nam-joon, aka RM, and Kim Tae-hyung, or V, in which they posed with their platoon mates.

The boy band’s fans, also known as Army, quickly shared the photos on X, formerly known as Twitter, commenting that they both looked strong and dignified in their uniforms.

V’s fans were delighted that the singer, who will celebrate his 28th birthday in camp on Dec 30, sported a platoon leader tag on his uniform.

He had earlier said he had applied to serve in the 35th Special Mission Battalion, a counter-terrorism unit of the Republic of Korea Army Capital Defence Command.

“I know Army (fans) are worried. I’m applying to the 35th Battalion because I wanted to push myself... I’ll make sure I won’t get hurt,” V told fans via K-pop fan community platform Weverse on Dec 10.

While he has expressed interest in joining the special forces unit, fans will know the outcome only after his five-week basic military training.

Members of the 35th Special Mission Battalion are hand-picked after a rigorous process, including a physical test and interview.

All seven BTS members are fulfilling their mandatory military service. Jimin and Jungkook were the final two members to enlist on Dec 12, following RM and V’s enlistment on Dec 11.

The South Korean group will be on hiatus until 2025.