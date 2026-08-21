Philippine singer Vanessa Blanca dies at 30 after accidental fall in bathroom

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Vanessa Blanca, a former member of Philippine musical group Sugarpop, died after an accidental fall.

MANILA - Vanessa Blanca, a former member of Philippine musical group Sugarpop and the singer featured in the original version of the song Dota O Ako (2011), died after an accidental fall. She was 30.

Blanca died on Aug 19, as confirmed by her cousin Ivy through a statement released on Facebook on the same day.

“It is with the heaviest heart that I share the heartbreaking news of the passing of my beloved first cousin and little sister, Vanessa Blanca Quillo Rangadhol, who tragically passed away today, August 19, 2026, following an accident at the condominium where she was staying in Manila,” Ivy wrote.

In a separate post on Aug 20, Ivy said Blanca “tripped and fell” while getting dressed in the bathroom.

She added that Blanca’s companions called for emergency assistance, but that no ambulance arrived within 15 minutes. They then decided to bring her to the nearest hospital in a wheelchair as no immediate transportation was available.

“Vanessa sustained severe traumatic brain injury resulting in an internal brain hemorrhage following an accidental fall,” Ivy said. “Despite the efforts made to secure urgent medical assistance and bring her to the hospital, Vanessa sadly passed away.”

Blanca’s fellow former Sugarpop members Julie Anne San Jose, Rita Daniela, Enzo Almario and Cholo Bismonte mourned her death, sharing her obituary and wake details via their respective Instagram pages.

“Still can’t believe it,” San Jose wrote. “Sugarpop will never be the same without you. Rest in heaven, Wani.”

Blanca’s wake will be held in Quezon City in the Philippines, with public viewing scheduled on Aug 21. PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER/ASIA NEWS NETWORK