Pharrell Williams takes Louis Vuitton to Hong Kong harbour runway

HONG KONG – American musician-turned-fashion designer Pharrell Williams took to Hong Kong for his second Louis Vuitton runway outing, showcasing the label’s pre-fall 2024 men’s collection at a venue overlooking the city’s harbour at night.

It was Louis Vuitton’s first fashion show in Hong Kong, as the luxury brand seeks to boost business in the region.

The star-studded event on Nov 30 had about 1,200 guests, including some of Hong Kong’s most popular celebrities such as actors Chow Yun Fat and Louis Koo and actor-singer Aaron Kwok. South Korean stars like brand ambassador Song Joong-ki and K-pop group Stray Kids’ Felix were also present.

The glitzy show drew crowds to the Victoria Dockside, a waterfront promenade lining a sprawling complex of shopping centres, exhibit halls and hotels built by Mr Adrian Cheng, the scion of one of Hong Kong’s top property developers.

Fans gathered before the show – some on boats – angling to see celebrities such as Chinese actor Dylan Wang and Hong Kong boy band Mirror, as a traditional wooden junk boat floated nearby, its sails lit up with Louis Vuitton monograms.

Ukulele players in T-shirts kicked off the show, playing music composed by Williams, American rapper Swae Lee and Puerto Rican reggaeton singer Rauw Alejandro.

Models marched down the Avenue of Stars – covered in sand – parading relaxed, tailored looks evoking sailor uniforms, breezy Hawaiian shirts and varsity jackets with prominent shell motifs.

Williams, 50, famous for pop hits Happy and Blurred Lines, generated considerable buzz with his first runway show for the label – the world’s biggest – in Paris in June, performing on the Pont Neuf with rapper Jay-Z.

The LVMH-owned label’s event comes as post-pandemic tourist flows resume in the region, and as Hong Kong seeks to regain its lustre after prolonged periods of lockdowns deflated its retail scene.

Luxury labels are flocking to Asia, and China especially, a key market for the industry, while rising inflation cools appetite for high-end fashion in the United States and Europe.

The show also comes at a crucial time for Hong Kong. Once a magnet for luxury shoppers, the 2019 protests, a crackdown on civil society and years of harsh Covid-19 curbs have damaged its allure for tourists.

Hong Kong remains an important gateway to mainland China, and the Louis Vuitton show may help revive interest in the city as a luxury destination.

LVMH is set to return to Hong Kong soon. Dior, another brand in chief executive Bernard Arnault’s sprawling empire, is set to show its men’s pre-fall show in the financial hub in 2024. REUTERS, BLOOMBERG