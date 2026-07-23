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HK veteran actor Patrick Tse’s final farewell was reportedly attended by only 3 people

Patrick Tse, the Hong Kong screen legend who died of pneumonia on July 16 at the age of 89, was cremated on the morning of July 21.

His family announced his death on July 20 and honoured his wish for a low-key funeral by holding the service under his birth name, Tse Ka Yuk.

In keeping with his final wishes, only three people attended the funeral – his son, Nicholas Tse, his daughter, Jennifer Tse, and his ex-wife, Deborah Lee.

Lee, the mother of Nicholas and Jennifer, divorced Patrick Tse in 1995.

However, the former couple remained close friends, with many saying their bond grew even stronger after their marriage ended.

Following Tse’s death, Lee was seen with red, swollen eyes, visibly overcome with grief.

Although only three family members attended the funeral, reports said Tse was surrounded by loved ones during his final days.

Actress Cecilia Cheung, Nicholas’ ex-wife, reportedly arranged for their eldest son to return to Hong Kong from his overseas studies so he could spend time with his grandfather before he passed away.

Their younger son was also by Tse’s side.

According to Hong Kong media reports, Patrick Tse generously gifted his former daughter-in-law Cheung a HK$70 million (S$11.5 million) mansion. In his will, he left the majority of his estate to his two grandsons, Lucas and Quintus, sons of Nicholas Tse and Cheung.

His son Nicholas and daughter Jennifer would each receive a portion or a tenth of the estate.

Jennifer, who lives in Canada, flew home after learning that her father had fallen seriously ill, while Nicholas cut short his work commitments in China to return to Hong Kong.

Even before his condition worsened, Tse – affectionately known as “Sei Gor” (Fourth Brother) – received frequent visits from family and friends, according to China Press.

While Nicholas visited regularly, actors Gordon Lam Ka Tung and Jaycee Chan also stopped by multiple times to keep the veteran actor company.

Lam is the writer and producer of the 2021 film Time, which marked Tse’s return to acting after years of retirement.

Tse’s performance earned him the Best Actor award at the Hong Kong Film Awards, becoming a fitting final accolade in his illustrious career. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK