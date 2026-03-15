Patricia Mok’s line in Holland V about being ugly and unwanted was ‘true about myself’

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Singaporean actress Patricia Mok (left) recently opened up about her decades-long survival in show business on a recent episode of The Irene Ang Show.

SINGAPORE – For Patricia Mok, 54, her appearance has always been a sticking point in her career.

The Fly Entertainment artiste often drew scrutiny for not fitting the gentle, demure and glamorous stereotype expected of leading women.

Mok , who debuted in the 1990s Comedy Nite show, opened up about her decades-long survival in show business on a recent episode of The Irene Ang Show, uploaded to the Take Off TV YouTube channel on March 11.

Speaking to fellow actress-comedian and Fly Entertainment founder Irene Ang, Mok revealed she was fine with being pigeonholed as an “ah lian”.

She said : “I can act 10 roles as ah lians. There is a quiet ah lian, a shouting ah lian, a proud ah lian.”

While she knows comedy is her forte , she added: “But if you have any role that requires me to be quiet, I also can do it because I want to prove to people I can act.”

One of the highest points in her career was being named Best Supporting Actress at the Star Awards in 2003, for playing the soft-hearted Mo Lingling in the long-running series Holland V (2003).

She played the kindly second sister of the Mo family, who is frequently bullied by her colleagues an d h er husband, played by actor Huang Yiliang.

In one poignant scene, her character told her younger, conventionally pretty sister (played by Jeanette Aw): “I am ugly, why would anyone want to deceive me? Don’t talk about selling me away, even if I were given away for free, nobody would want me. You are different. Don’t let others take advantage of you.”

Mok recounted another of her lines : “Look at me, I’m so ugly and I don’t have a nice figure. If I don’t marry him, who else would want me?”

The actress told Ang that “this line is actually very true about myself ”, while tearing up.

Mok shared that initially, some parties said they would not sponsor the drama if she were cast, but the team behind the show fought for Mok’s inclusion, as the role was based on h er .

She said: “I told myself I have to work hard and prove to these people I can do this role.”

She pored over the script daily, reading her first few episodes seven or eight times to commit every line to memory. During filming, she could even explain the plot to actors who could not understand their scenes.

Even if she had not won Best Supporting Actress, it would have been okay for her, because “I have the whole of Singapore and fans from Malaysia who said I did very well”.

Her dream is to play the lead in a movie one day. “It would have to be a comedy, yet a touching (one).”

Although she accepts that she is not a good looker, she reflected: “ A ll women should have confidence in themselves. Look into the mirror and identify what is wrong with yourself. Embrace that, and nobody can bully you.”

She added: “If you think you’re ugly and want to do plastic surgery, it should be only for yourself. Not for oth ers.

“You always do things for yourself. Embrace what is not good about yourself. Embrace it and show it to the world.”