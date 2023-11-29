Past Lives and Lily Gladstone win big at the Gotham Awards

NEW YORK – Past Lives (2023), the elegiac drama about a young Korean immigrant and the romantic path not taken, won best feature at the 33rd annual Gotham Awards, which were handed out in New York on Nov 27 night.

The A24 film from South Korean-Canadian writer-director Celine Song stars American actress Greta Lee as a married writer in New York who reconnects with her childhood sweetheart from South Korea, a meeting that has her contemplating the Korean concept of “inyeon”, about fated connections between different people.

“Thank you for believing in me when all I had was a script written in two languages,” Song said to the cast and crew members lined up behind her during her acceptance speech. “Everybody on this stage is my inyeon.”

Considered the first notable ceremony of the awards season, the Gotham Awards have the advantage of corralling contenders while they are still fresh, before the thank-you lists in their acceptance speeches become rote and the golden dreams of some nominees have been ground into dust.

This year’s show was particularly well-positioned since the actors’ strike had, until recently, thwarted many contenders from full-scale campaigning.

At the Gothams, A-list attendees such as Margot Robbie, Leonardo DiCaprio and Adam Driver were finally permitted to partake in an unabashed, shoulder-rubbing schmoozefest.

But, as a harbinger of future success at the Oscars, the Gothams can be a mixed bag.

Two of their last three best-feature winners, Everything Everywhere All At Once (2022) and Nomadland (2020), went on to win top honours at the Academy Awards, but the Gothams are chosen by small juries that consist of a handful of film insiders, while the Oscars are voted on by about 10,000 people.

They also tend to lean indie. Though the US$35 million (S$47 million) budget cap for eligibility was waived in 2023, jurors found blockbuster representation only for Barbie (2023) star Ryan Gosling, nominated for outstanding supporting performance.

And the Gothams’ adoption of gender-neutral categories has reduced the acting races from four to two – lead and supporting performance – while also expanding the list of nominees in each acting category from five to a somewhat unruly 10.

Still, it never hurts to be seen winning, and the Gothams offer contenders a high-profile place to break out of the pack and deliver a memorable speech.

One example of that was the Gothams win for American actress Lily Gladstone, who triumphed in the lead-performance category not for director Martin Scorsese’s Killers Of The Flower Moon (2023), her big-budget breakthrough, but for her role in the indie The Unknown Country (2022), about a woman who embarks on a road trip after the death of the grandmother she was caring for.

“At the heart of it, we have Native voices, because Morrisa shot reality,” said Gladstone, praising writer-director Morrisa Maltz. “You listened, like Marty did.”