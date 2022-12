SINGAPORE – The breakout K-drama star of the year is undeniably Park Eun-bin, the leading lady of legal drama Extraordinary Attorney Woo who shot to whale-size fame portraying the titular autistic lawyer Woo Young-woo.

The 30-year-old has had a long career – she became a child star at the age of five – with a slate of dramas such as sports drama Hot Stove League (2019 to 2020), classical music romance Do You Like Brahms? (2020) and period piece The King’s Affection (2021).