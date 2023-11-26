Paris Hilton welcomes second child via surrogacy, a baby girl named London

LOS ANGELES – It will be a pink Christmas in Paris Hilton’s home as the American media personality and hotel heiress has become a mum again with the birth of her second child.

“Celebrating our baby girl London with a pink Christmas,” wrote the 42-year-old on Instagram on Nov 26, as she shared a series of snapshots of herself and 11-month-old son Phoenix sitting next to several pink Christmas trees.

Hilton had earlier revealed that she and her American investor Carter Reum, 42, welcomed their second child. In an Instagram post on Nov 23, she posted a photograph of a pink Peter Pan collared top with the embroidered word “London” and a pair of pink footed pants alongside the caption: “Thankful for my baby girl.”

London, like Phoenix, who was born on Jan 16, was also born through surrogacy.