Paris Hilton announces birth of first child

WASHINGTON - Media personality and hotel heiress Paris Hilton announced on Tuesday that she and husband Carter Reum had welcomed their first child.

Hilton, 41, posted a photo on social media of what appeared to be her newborn baby grasping her thumb.

“You are already loved beyond words,” the new mum wrote with a blue heart emoji.

American entertainment media reported that the baby boy had been born via surrogate.

Hilton had opened up in an interview in December about beginning an in-vitro fertilisation process during the pandemic with Mr Reum, 41, an investor whom she married in November 2021.

“We knew we wanted to start a family, and I was like, ‘This is perfect timing. Usually I’m on a plane 250 days out of the year, and let’s just get all of the eggs stocked and ready,’ and we have tons of them just waiting,” she told People magazine.

The reality TV star added that she and her husband wanted to enjoy their first year of marriage together before having children.

“So now that we just had our year anniversary, I can’t wait for 2023,” she said.

In a statement published by People on Tuesday, the Paris In Love (2021 to 2022) star said: “We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy.”

This is the first child for Hilton and the second for Mr Reum, who has a 10-year-old daughter with former reality TV star Laura Bellizzi. AFP