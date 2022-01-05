Parasite star Park So-dam reassures fans after thyroid cancer operation

SEOUL - South Korean actress Park So-dam shocked her fans in December when she disclosed that she had gone for an operation to treat papillary thyroid cancer.

The breakout star of the Oscar-winning movie Parasite (2019) has stopped work for now and is recovering from the surgery.

On Tuesday (Jan 4), the 30-year-old reassured her fans with a handwritten note on social media, which was translated by various media outlets.

The actress wrote in Korean: "Four seasons have passed and the cold winter is here again, as if it is reminding us that a new year has begun.

"Everyone has worked really hard in 2021, as I hope happiness can be delivered to you with Special Delivery in 2022."

Park was referring to her upcoming crime action movie, in which she stars as a delivery driver involved in an unexpected incident after a boy boards her car.

Special Delivery reunites Park with child actor Jung Hyeon-jun, who played her student in Parasite.

Park rose to international fame after playing the quick-witted daughter of the scheming Kim family in the film, which won four Academy Awards in 2020, including for Best Picture and Best Director for Bong Joon-ho.

She also sent her well wishes in the note. She wrote: "Please stay healthy physically and mentally, as I hope the days when we can interact face-to-face will arrive soon. I miss all of you very much. Thank you. Happy new year."

More recently, Park starred in the coming-of-age romance K-drama Record Of Youth (2020), alongside actors Park Bo-gum and Byeon Woo-seok.

Park So-dam may not be able to take part in promotional activities for Special Delivery as she recovers from the surgery, but she has done so on social media by sharing posters, trailers and behind-the-scene photos.