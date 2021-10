SINGAPORE - Home-grown indie trailblazers The Oddfellows were one of the first local bands to start gigging late last year (2020) after live performances were allowed again under a pilot scheme.

Rather than just play old songs from their discography that dates back to the late 1980s, they decided to write and debut a new song about life in the pandemic, New Future, for their two sets at the Esplanade Outdoor Theatre in December.