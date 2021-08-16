Pan Lingling's reunion with former actresses Madeline Chu and Cherie Lim

SINGAPORE - Actress Pan Lingling took her fans down memory lane in a rare photo with former actresses Madeline Chu and Cherie Lim.

In her Instagram post on Aug 12, Pan wrote: "It's been a long time. We had such a good time chatting and eating at our get-together."

The three of them, all 51, were rising starlets on local television in the late 1980s to early 1990s.

Chu, best remembered for her role in drama series Mystery (1988), has not appeared on the small screen since retiring from show business in 1996.

She married a diplomat in 1998 and has devoted herself to taking care of their two daughters.

Lim, who left show business in 1994, has been married to billionaire Peter Lim since 2003. They have two children from his previous marriage.

The former model had appeared in Channel 8 dramas like The Future Is Mine (1991) and Young Justice Bao (1994).

"Let me tell everyone, when we first got to know each other, we were just young women. We all graduated from the drama artiste training course," Pan wrote, referring to the acting course at the then Singapore Broadcasting Corporation, now known as Mediacorp.

She ended with: "Long live our friendship."