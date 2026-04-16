Palm Tree Music Festival makes Asian debut in Singapore with EDM acts Alesso and John Summit

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Palm Tree Music Festival Singapore

Palm Tree Music Festival, an electronic dance music (EDM) event co-founded by Norwegian DJ and record producer Kygo, will stage its first Asian edition in Singapore at Gardens by the Bay.

The line-up includes the return of EDM heavyweights such as American DJ and record producer John Summit and Swedish DJ and record producer Alesso. Other performers include New York-born DJ and producer Layton Giordani, who will play his first show in Singapore.

Palm Tree sets itself apart from other dance music festivals by branding itself as a hospitality-led event. The inaugural edition was held in The Hamptons, United States, in 2021 and it has since held events in other high-end destinations such as Saint-Tropez in France and Aspen in the US.

The Singapore edition is billed as a premium festival experience with VIP services and curated food and beverage selections.

Where: The Meadow, Gardens by the Bay, 18 Marina Gardens

MRT: Bayfront

When: April 18, 3pm

Admission: From $190 via Ticketek, go to str.sg/qvqA

Pesta Raya concerts

Indonesian R&B singer Adrian Khalif is one of the regional acts performing at the Esplanade’s Pesta Raya 2026. PHOTO: ADRIANKHALIF/INSTAGRAM

Pesta Raya, Esplanade’s annual celebration of Malay arts, includes gigs by both seasoned and contemporary music acts from around the region.

Malaysian music veteran Zainalabidin will stage his final full-scale concert at Esplanade Concert Hall on April 17, while Indonesian R&B singer Adrian Khalif will perform at Esplanade Annexe Studio on April 19.

Indonesian alternative band The Trees & The Wild will make a return to Singapore and perform at the Esplanade Annexe Studio on April 18.

There are also free performances at the DBS Foundation Outdoor Theatre at Esplanade. These include sets by genre-blending Singaporean act Space Walk and Malaysian psychedelic rock band Margasatwa on April 17, as well as home-grown rock singer Nana Karia on April 18.

Where: Various locations at Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay, 1 Esplanade Drive

MRT: Esplanade

When: Till April 19, various times

Admission: Free and ticketed

Info: esplanade.com/pestaraya

Zutomayo Intense II Zombie Crab Labo In Singapore 2026

Japanese band Zutomayo are led by the enigmatic singer-songwriter ACAne. PHOTO: ZUTOMAYO/INSTAGRAM

Japanese band Zutomayo – fronted by enigmatic singer-songwriter ACAne and whose members hide their identities behind masks, costumes and shadows – are playing their debut show in Singapore.

The band’s name is short for Zutto Mayonaka de ii Noni, which translates to “I wish it were midnight all the time” in Japanese.

Their energetic brand of music mixes genres such as rock, pop, jazz and funk, and they first made waves with their debut song Byoushinwo Kamu (Bite The Second Hand), which went viral in 2018.

They are also known for their theme songs for anime series such as Time Left for Chainsaw Man (2022) and Taidada for Dandadan (2024 to present).

Where: The Star Theatre, 04-01 The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green

MRT: Buona Vista

When: April 17, 8pm

Admission: From $98, via Ticketmaster (go to ticketmaster.sg or call 6018-7645)