Overseas fans call for actor Kim Soo-hyun’s removal from upcoming awards shows

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Kim Soo-hyun is scheduled to attend the The Fact Music Awards at Busan Asiad Main Stadium on Sept 19 as an award presenter.

SEOUL - Actor Kim Soo-hyun’s upcoming appearances at two South Korean entertainment awards shows have prompted some overseas K-pop fans to call for his removal.

It came a month after South Korean police cleared the 38-year-old of allegations related to his past relationship with actress Kim Sae-ron, who died at age 24 in February 2025.

The organising committee of The Fact Music Awards (TMA) announced on Aug 28 that Kim Soo-hyun would attend the 2026 ceremony at Busan Asiad Main Stadium on Sept 19 as an award presenter.

The Asia Artist Awards (AAA) followed on Sept 1, announcing that the actor would attend the 2026 event scheduled for Dec 5 to 6 at Kaohsiung National Stadium in Taiwan.

The announcements drew opposition from some international K-pop fans, who took to social media to protest the actor’s participation in the events.

“We stand with other fandoms in calling for Kim Soo-hyun to be removed from an award event surrounded by female artistes and minor idols,” one overseas K-pop fan wrote.

Posts carrying the hashtag #KimSooHyunOutAAA have also appeared in response to the AAA announcement, along with images showing the actor’s face crossed out.

The reaction comes despite a police decision in July not to refer Kim Soo-hyun to prosecutors over allegations that he violated the Child Welfare Act by dating Kim Sae-ron while she was a minor, citing insufficient evidence.

The allegations surfaced in March 2025, when Kim Sae-ron’s family claimed through YouTube channel HoverLab that the two had dated for six years, starting when she was 15. Her family filed a criminal complaint against Kim Soo-hyun in May 2025.

The actor acknowledged dating Kim Sae-ron but denied that their relationship began when she was a minor.

The latest online reaction has prompted opposing views, with some arguing that targeting the actor despite the police’s latest decision is unfair and risks further damaging him even though the case has been closed.

Organisers of both TMA and AAA said there had been no change to Kim Soo-hyun’s scheduled appearances as at Sept 3.

His agency, Goldmedalist, said it would look into the matter internally. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK