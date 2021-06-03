Over 50 acts at Splendour XR virtual Australian music festival

While many concerts have gone online due to the pandemic, ticketed music festival Splendour XR is touting itself as one with a difference.

Featuring live-stream performances from top names such as American indie rock band The Killers and American R&B/pop singer Khalid, the virtual edition of the annual Australian festival lets users create virtual characters, interact with other festivalgoers and roam around a simulation of the festival grounds at North Byron Parklands, New South Wales.

Set to take place on July 24 and 25, the festival features more than 50 global acts on three virtual stages.

The line-up includes Scottish synth-pop trio Chvrches, American singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers, British pop singer Charli XCX, American soul-pop singer Pink Sweat$ and Grimes Metaverse (Super Beta), a new project by Canadian singer Grimes.

Fans can watch the performances on mobile devices, computers or a virtual-reality set for the full VR experience.

The event also features other activities, including a medical centre for those with mental health issues, as well as fund-raisers for live music industry workers affected by the pandemic.

Fans hoping to recreate the real-life festival experience can purchase party packs that include wristbands, cooler bags and inflatable signs.