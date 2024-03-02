Over 1,000 Taylor Swift fans gather at Jewel for mass sing-along

SINGAPORE – Before Taylor Swift took the stage at National Stadium on March 2, a gathering of her ardent fans took place at Jewel Changi Airport.

Over 1,000 Swifities sang along to live renditions of the American pop star’s biggest hits performed by home-grown acts Joie Tan and 53A.

Held amid the lush gardens of Shiseido Forest Valley, the free concert titled Bejeweled was organised by Changi Airport Group for fans to celebrate the pop star before her performances in Singapore.

Swift arrived in Singapore via Seletar Airport on Feb 27. Her National Stadium gigs on March 2, 3, 4, 7, 8, and 9 are part of her massively popular global Eras Tour and will be her only stops in Southeast Asia.

Many Swifties dressed up in costumes and accessories based on the aesthetics of Swift’s various albums. One of them was Mr Syafiq Saparuan, 20, whose getup included a coat and sunglasses inspired by her 2012 album, Red.

“I’m here to have fun and sing along with other people and just basically enjoy myself,” says the polytechnic student, who is attending Swift’s concert at the National Stadium on March 2.

For some Swifties, the Bejeweled concert was a chance to meet their global counterparts. Mrs Tina Maack, a 32-year-old from Germany, met Ms Marissa Monis, a 26-year-old from the Philippines, at the show and quickly bonded over their love for Swift.