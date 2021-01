The quirky science-fiction comedy Resident Alien is the ultimate fish-out-of-water tale: An alien crash-lands on Earth, takes over the body of a small-town doctor and then goes around pretending to be him.

Even while he eventually learns to behave more or less like a human being - and to speak English by watching episodes of crime show Law & Order (1990 to 2010) - Dr Harry Vanderspeigle (Alan Tudyk) is still very much an oddball who does not fit in.