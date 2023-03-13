Oscars: Stars flaunt shimmery, bold looks on 'champagne' red carpet

LOS ANGELES - Hollywood stars arrived at the Oscars on Sunday in shimmering column dresses, jewel-toned gowns and structured and voluminous attire, flaunting bold choices that stood out on the novel champagne-colored carpet ensconced under a tent.

Best supporting actress nominee Angela Bassett, from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, opted for a bright purple dress with structural flourishes on both the top and bottom of the gown.

Fellow nominee in that category, Stephanie Hsu from Everything Everywhere All At Once, chose a strapless fuchsia Valentino gown with a wide skirt.