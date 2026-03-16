Oscars: Stars bring glamour to red carpet

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LOS ANGELES – Hollywood’s best and brightest stars on March 15 hit the red carpet for the 98th Academy Awards, the movie industry’s biggest night. Here are some of the top looks.

Spring hues

Pops of spring colour were a welcome sight on the red carpet.

Jessie Buckley, who won the Best Actress Oscar for her portrayal of English playwright William Shakespeare’s grief-stricken wife in Hamnet, looked regal in a red Chanel off-the-shoulder bodice and flowing pink ball skirt.

Jessie Buckley wore a red Chanel off-the-shoulder bodice and flowing pink ball skirt. PHOTO: AFP

American actress Chase Infiniti, who plays actor Leonardo DiCaprio’s daughter in One Battle After Another, while not an Oscar nominee , oozed glamour in a lilac sleeveless Louis Vuitton dress with a fitted bodice and a cascade of ruffles tumbling from her hip to the floor, creating a long train.

And veteran director Spike Lee brought a splash of colour to his ensemble of muted neutrals with a bright purple hat and bow tie. In the past, he wore the hue to honour late singer Prince.

Spike Lee and his wife Tonya Lewis Lee at the 98th Oscars on March 15. PHOTO: AFP

Black and white

Black and white is a perennial favourite of the stars, and Best Actress nominee Rose Byrne embraced it, while also adopting the spring trend in a strapless black Dior gown covered in white blooms.

Byrne, nominated for her performance in If I Had Legs I’d Kick You, told US media outlet ABC the film was an examination of parenthood.

Australian actress Rose Byrne adopted the spring trend in a strapless black Dior gown covered in white blooms. PHOTO: REUTERS

Emma Stone, in Byrne’s category for Bugonia, rocked a shimmering white Louis Vuitton floor-length gown with cap sleeves.

And Teyana Taylor, who has ruled the red carpet all awards season, wore a black-and-white feathered sleeveless Chanel gown with a sheer panel over her toned stomach.

Best Actor winner Michael B. Jordan (Sinners) wore a custom Louis Vuitton black suit with a Chinese-inspired stand collar and onyx buttons.

US actor Michael B. Jordan at the 98th Annual Academy Awards on March 15. PHOTO: AFP

Hockey stars, real and fictional

Shane Hollander has made it to the Academy Awards.

Heated Rivalry star Hudson Williams has been everywhere since the gay hockey love story series (2025 to present) went viral – carrying the Olympic torch in Italy, appearing on Saturday Night Live (1975 to present) alongside co-star Connor Storrie and, now, the Oscars.

Williams rocked an all-black Balenciaga ensemble – double-breasted suit, shirt and tie – with a glittering brooch to finish the look.

Hudson Williams rocked an all-black Balenciaga ensemble. PHOTO: NINA WESTERVELT/NYTIMES

But the Hollywood hockey star was not the only one at the Dolby Theatre.

Athletes Hilary Knight and Hannah Bilka, two of the stars of Team USA’s gold medal-winning women’s ice hockey squad, were also ready for their close-up on the Oscars red carpet. AFP