Academy Awards 2021 Forecast

Oscars of change

The big prizes are likely to be split among a handful of films that celebrate the working class, black history and the immigrant experience

Director Chloe Zhao (right) and actress Frances McDormand (far right) on the set of Nomadland, which is expected to take the Best Picture award with its timely theme of economic despair. Viola Davis plays a 1920s blues singer in Ma Rainey's Black Bot
Director Chloe Zhao (left) and actress Frances McDormand (right) on the set of Nomadland, which is expected to take the Best Picture award with its timely theme of economic despair.PHOTO: SEARCHLIGHT PICTURES
Director Chloe Zhao (right) and actress Frances McDormand (far right) on the set of Nomadland, which is expected to take the Best Picture award with its timely theme of economic despair. Viola Davis plays a 1920s blues singer in Ma Rainey's Black Bot
Viola Davis plays a 1920s blues singer in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.PHOTO: NETFLIX
Riz Ahmed (above) in Sound Of Metal and Chadwick Boseman (left) in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. Daniel Kaluuya in Judas And The Black Messiah. The animated feature winner should be a toss-up between Pixar movie Soul (above) and Wolfwalkers (below), a ma
Chadwick Boseman (above) in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. PHOTO: NETFLIX
Riz Ahmed (above) in Sound Of Metal and Chadwick Boseman (left) in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. Daniel Kaluuya in Judas And The Black Messiah. The animated feature winner should be a toss-up between Pixar movie Soul (above) and Wolfwalkers (below), a ma
Riz Ahmed (above) in Sound Of Metal.PHOTO: AMAZON STUDIOS
Riz Ahmed (above) in Sound Of Metal and Chadwick Boseman (left) in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. Daniel Kaluuya in Judas And The Black Messiah. The animated feature winner should be a toss-up between Pixar movie Soul (above) and Wolfwalkers (below), a ma
Daniel Kaluuya in Judas And The Black Messiah. PHOTO: WARNER BROS
Playing a fun-loving grandmother, veteran actress Youn Yuh-jung brings humour and warmth to the immigrant drama Minari, which also stars child actor Alan Kim.
Playing a fun-loving grandmother, veteran actress Youn Yuh-jung brings humour and warmth to the immigrant drama Minari, which also stars child actor Alan Kim. PHOTO: ENCORE FILMS
Riz Ahmed (above) in Sound Of Metal and Chadwick Boseman (left) in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. Daniel Kaluuya in Judas And The Black Messiah. The animated feature winner should be a toss-up between Pixar movie Soul (above) and Wolfwalkers (below), a ma
The animated feature winner should be a toss-up between Pixar movie Soul (above) and Wolfwalkers, a mainly European production. PHOTO: THE WALT DISNEY CO
Riz Ahmed (above) in Sound Of Metal and Chadwick Boseman (left) in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. Daniel Kaluuya in Judas And The Black Messiah. The animated feature winner should be a toss-up between Pixar movie Soul (above) and Wolfwalkers (below), a ma
The animated feature winner should be a toss-up between Pixar movie Soul and Wolfwalkers (above), a mainly European production. PHOTO: APPLE TV+
Film Correspondent
Published: 
1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

This will not be the year for a juggernaut, a movie that sweeps the categories the way the romantic dramas Titanic (1997, 11 wins) and Slumdog Millionaire (2008, eight wins) did.

Instead, the major prizes will be split among a handful of films that celebrate the working class, black history and the immigrant experience.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 15, 2021, with the headline 'Oscars of change'. Subscribe
Topics: 