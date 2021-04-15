For Subscribers
Academy Awards 2021 Forecast
Oscars of change
The big prizes are likely to be split among a handful of films that celebrate the working class, black history and the immigrant experience
This will not be the year for a juggernaut, a movie that sweeps the categories the way the romantic dramas Titanic (1997, 11 wins) and Slumdog Millionaire (2008, eight wins) did.
Instead, the major prizes will be split among a handful of films that celebrate the working class, black history and the immigrant experience.