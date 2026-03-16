Oscars: Michael B. Jordan wins Best Actor for dual role in Sinners

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Michael B. Jordan accepts the Oscar for Best Actor for Sinners during the Oscars show at the 98th Academy Awards on March 15.

LOS ANGELES - First-time nominee Michael B. Jordan won the Best Actor Oscar on March 15 for playing twin brothers in the genre-bending vampire tale Sinners.

Jordan took to the stage for his acceptance speech, thanking American director Ryan Coogler for giving him the opportunity to be seen and heard.

The actor also paid tribute to those who paved the way for him, including his ancestors and trailblazing black men in Hollywood such as Sidney Poitier, Will Smith, Denzel Washington and Jamie Foxx.

He vowed to continue pushing himself and striving to be the best version of himself, before closing by thanking audiences who have watched Sinners multiple times.

Jordan, 39, plays dual roles as war veterans Elijah “Smoke” and Elias “Stack” Moore who try to use stolen money to open a juke joint in Mississippi during the Great Depression.

“As Smoke and Stack, Jordan has to make each character distinct yet in sync ... inhabiting a thick Southern drawl that sings and swings effortlessly with each word and turn of phrase,” NPR said in its review.

The California native, who grew up in New Jersey, rose to stardom in Coogler’s Fruitvale Station and has played Donnie Creed in three sequels to the Rocky franchise, while also directing Creed III. He also played Marvel villain Killmonger in two Black Panther movies and a TV series.

The other nominees for Best Actor in 2026 were Timothee Chalamet for Marty Supreme, Leonardo DiCaprio for One Battle After Another, Ethan Hawke for Blue Moon and Brazilian Wagner Moura for The Secret Agent. REUTERS