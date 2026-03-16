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(From left) Maggie Kang, Chris Appelhans, and Michelle L.M. Wong, winners of the Best Animated Feature Film Award for KPop Demon Hunters.

LOS ANGELES - KPop Demon Hunters won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature on March 15, capping a record-breaking run after becoming Netflix’s most-watched film ever on its 2025 debut.

“For those of you who look like me, I’m so sorry that it took us so long to see us in a movie like this, but it is here,” director Maggie Kang said on stage. She said the win was for South Korea and for Koreans everywhere.

The action-packed feature was also nominated for Best Original song for Golden, written by Ejae and Mark Sonnenblick. The film follows Huntrix – Rumi, Mira and Zoey – a global KPop girl group who juggle superstardom with their secret lives as demon hunters.

The animated musical fantasy previously swept major awards, winning Best Animated Feature and Best Song at the 31st Critics Choice Awards and Best Animated Motion Picture and Best Original Song at the 83rd Golden Globes.

Animated by Sony Pictures Animation, the Netflix hit also earned a Grammy for Best Song Written for Visual Media, marking the first-ever Grammy win for a K-pop song.

Directed by Kang and Chris Appelhans, the film’s soundtrack has trended worldwide. In a January 2026 press release, Netflix reported KPop Demon Hunters broke records as their most-watched title over a six-month period with 482 million views and 32 million views for the film’s lyric videos.

Other nominees in the best animated feature category included Zootopia 2, Arco, Little Amelie Or The Character Of Rain and Elio. REUTERS