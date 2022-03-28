Oscars: Coda wins best picture in a first for streaming service

LOS ANGELES (REUTERS, AFP) - Heartwarming movie Coda, about a deaf family with a hearing daughter, won the prestigious best picture prize at the Oscars on Sunday (March 27), the first time a streaming service took home the film industry's biggest prize.

Coda was released by Apple TV+, which beat Netflix's contender The Power Of The Dog and other entries from traditional Hollywood studios.

Singer Lady Gaga and actress Liza Minnelli presented the award to the film, which follows teenage Ruby – who can hear – as she juggles pursuing her musical ambitions with her family’s dependence on her to communicate. Deaf actors feature in several lead roles.

"I really want to thank the academy for recognising a movie of love and family at this difficult time that we need today," producer Patrick Wachsberger said in front of the film's cast stood on stage.