Oscars: Amy Madigan wins Best Supporting Actress as Weapons villain Aunt Gladys

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Amy Madigan, winner of the Best Actress in a Supporting Role award for Weapons, during the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15.

HOLLYWOOD - Amy Madigan scored her first Oscar nomination 40 years ago and has openly admitted she never thought she would return to the Academy Awards conversation.

But her fan-favourite turn as the voodoo-wielding evil Aunt Gladys in horror hit Weapons has made her a TikTok star – and an Oscar winner for Best Supporting Actress.

The 75-year-old Madigan on March 15 bested a crowded field that included Teyana Taylor (One Battle After Another), Wunmi Mosaku (Sinners), and two stars of Sentimental Value – Elle Fanning and Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas.

She also defeated a long-standing tendency for horror films to be ignored when it comes time to hand out the golden statuettes.

“I’m very overwhelmed,” Madigan told the audience, thanking director Zach Cregger for writing her a “dream part”.

In Weapons, an original story that grossed US$270 million (S$346 million) worldwide, Madigan plays Gladys, the mysterious aunt of a young boy whose entire elementary school class vanishes one night – at the same precise time.

The film tells the story from multiple perspectives, but eventually converges on Gladys, who (spoiler alert) is using voodoo rituals to drain the life force of people around her to keep herself alive.

Cue zombie-like adults, rabid children and lots of gore.

What makes the character indelible is the ghoulish heavy makeup, a bright red wig with tiny bangs, and oversized tinted sunglasses – a cartoonish look that has gone viral.

In the run-up to the Academy Awards, Madigan was not the overarching favourite, but wins at the Critics Choice Awards and the Actor Awards bestowed by the Screen Actors Guild snowballed into Oscars success.

“Did you think Aunt Gladys would end up here at the Oscars?“ she told Variety magazine before the gala. “No. Not because of quality, but because of genre bias. But I’ve loved being wrong about this.”

It is the highest honour in Madigan’s long career, which features dozens of film and television credits, along with multiple turns on stage.

‘Complete surprise’

Madigan was born in Chicago on Sept 11, 1950 to a journalist father and a mother who worked as an administrative assistant and did community theatre in her spare time.

Her love of acting blossomed in high school plays. After college, she moved to Los Angeles, performing as a rock singer and studying at the venerable Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute.

Small television roles led to her big-screen debut in Love Child (1982) opposite American actor Beau Bridges, for which she earned a Golden Globe nomination. And Madigan was off and running.

Amy Madigan accepts the award for best actress in a supporting role during the 98th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. PHOTO: PHILIP CHEUNG/NYTIMES

The following year, she married fellow actor Ed Harris.

They have been one of Hollywood’s most beloved couples for four decades, and have worked together on multiple projects including Places In The Heart (1984), Pollock (2000) and Gone Baby Gone (2007). They have one child, Lily.

Her first Oscar nomination came in 1986 for drama Twice In A Lifetime, in which she played a woman suffering in a difficult marriage.

“The first time around, it was a complete surprise,” she told Variety.

TV, film and stage

Madigan’s resume included everything from a turn as the wife of American actor Kevin Costner’s character in the 1989 baseball classic Field Of Dreams to late Canadian actor John Candy’s love interest that same year in comedy Uncle Buck.

She has appeared on popular TV series Grey’s Anatomy between 2008 and 2009, How To Get Away With Murder in 2016 and Frasier in 1994.

On stage, she made her Broadway debut in 1992 as Stella in A Streetcar Named Desire opposite American actress Jessica Lange and actor Alec Baldwin. Madigan has also performed off-Broadway and in Los Angeles, and directed several productions.

She has talked about the difficulty of finding juicy roles in her later years.

“My husband works a lot more than I do,” she told the Los Angeles Times in 2015. “You know what the situation is. The reality is you have to make your peace with it sometimes even when you have a depressive day, which I still have.”

But the majority of her roles have highlighted a steely resolve that is all Madigan.

Of Aunt Gladys, she told entertainment website Deadline: “This is a woman who knows what she has to do, and she does it.”

Upcoming projects include the Apple thriller, Sponsor, opposite American actor Jason Segel. AFP