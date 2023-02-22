Oscars 2023: Who will win, and who should win

SINGAPORE – The Academy Awards will not be here till March 12 (March 13 Singapore time), but there are already clear indicators of who the winners are going to be in the major categories.

All signs point to science-fiction comedy Everything Everywhere All At Once bagging several key awards – it is only a question of how many.

The film leads this year’s Oscars pack with 11 nominations, but other movies, such as black comedy The Banshees Of Inisherin, may upset its chances at the last second.

A factor of note in the contest is Andrea Riseborough-gate. The English actress’ name came out of nowhere in the Best Actress category after she starred in a spottily released drama To Leslie, which opens in Singapore cinemas on March 9. Since her shock inclusion, one that many say could have gone to a black actress, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has said it will look into changing rules to curb celebrity campaigning.

Best Picture



Nominees: Everything Everywhere All At Once, The Banshees Of Inisherin, The Fabelmans, Top Gun: Maverick, Tar, All Quiet On The Western Front, Elvis, Avatar: The Way Of Water, Triangle Of Sadness, Women Talking

Will win: Everything Everywhere All At Once

Should win: Everything Everywhere All At Once

The fight here will be between Everything and Banshees, but the consensus among critics and observers is that Everything will take home the prize. Of the 10 nominated films, it is the one with the right ingredients: Prestigious pedigree (including universal critical acclaim), the support of tastemaking distributor A24 and glorious personal stories attached to its Asian stars, Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan.

The film’s ambitious use of Stephen Chow-style action comedy melded to a dramatic immigrant story has already earned it Golden Globes (for Yeoh and Quan) and several Critics’ Choice Awards, including for Best Picture, Best Director (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert), Best Original Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor (Quan).