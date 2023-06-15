Oscar-winning UK actress turned MP Glenda Jackson dies at 87

LONDON - British actress Glenda Jackson, the two-time Oscar-winning actress who went on to become an MP, died on Thursday at the age of 87, her agent said.

Lionel Larner said Jackson “died peacefully at her home in Blackheath London this morning after a brief illness with her family at her side”.

“She recently completed filming The Great Escaper in which she co-starred with Michael Caine,” he added.

The film tells the true story of a World War II veteran who escaped his care home to attend a commemoration of the D-Day landings in France.

Jackson won the Best Actress Oscar in 1970 for her leading performance in Ken Russell’s film adaptation of author D.H. Lawrence’s novel Women In Love.

She won it again in 1973 for her role in A Touch Of Class, in which she played a woman falling in love with the man with whom she is having an affair.

Despite her status as a formidable actress, she frequently showed her lighter side with appearances on popular British comedy series the Morecambe And Wise Show.

Jackson was elected as a Labour MP for her local London constituency of Hampstead and Highgate in 1992, and served as a transport minister in Tony Blair’s government between 1997 and 1999.

Alastair Campbell, Blair’s influential press chief in government, called her “one of the finest actresses of our lifetime”.

“I sometimes felt she found the transition to politics harder than she expected. But a great life well lived,” he tweeted.

‘Formidable’

Tulip Siddiq, the current Labour MP serving Jackson’s former constituency, called her a “formidable politician” and a “very supportive mentor”.

“Devastated to hear that my predecessor Glenda Jackson has died,” she tweeted.

Labour’s foreign affairs spokesman, David Lammy, called her “a principled campaigner for the arts and social justice and always down to earth, fearless, outspoken and Labour to her core”.

Jackson also advised Labour’s Ken Livingstone when he was London mayor on housing policy and campaigned against homelessness in the capital from 2000 to 2004.