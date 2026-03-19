Oscar-winner Sean Penn meets troops in front-line Ukraine

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US actor Sean Penn (left) visiting soldiers of the 157th Separate Mechanised Brigade of Ukraine's armed forces.

KYIV - US actor Sean Penn met front-line troops in Ukraine, pictures showed on March 18, the latest appearance in a surprise tour of the war-torn country after skipping the Oscar awards ceremony on March 15.

Images published by Ukraine’s 157th Separate Mechanised Brigade showed the Oscar-winner standing in front of a sign for Sloviansk, a Ukrainian town about 20km from the front line with Russia, as well as meeting soldiers and signing an autograph in an undisclosed location.

The 65-year-old Mystic River star scooped the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor in the dystopian comedy One Battle After Another but was notably absent at the March 15 glitzy Hollywood ceremony.

“Sean Penn, having skipped the Oscars ceremony and arrived in Ukraine, personally visited a combat unit of the 157th Separate Mechanised Brigade, which is carrying out combat missions in the Donetsk sector,” the brigade said on Facebook.

“Such meetings are inspiring and remind us that even in the most difficult times we are not alone, and our bravery will not go unnoticed,” it added.

The brigade also published a photo showing Penn sitting with Mr Andriy Yermak, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s former chief of staff who was ousted in 2025 amid a corruption probe.

Penn is a vocal advocate for Ukraine and has visited the country several times since Russia invaded, including to co-direct a documentary about Mr Zelensky, whom he calls a friend. AFP