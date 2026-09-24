Oscar-winner Marion Cotillard fears being emotionally moved by AI actor

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French actress Marion Cotillard promoting the Nicole Garcia film 7.40 That Day, which is competing for the San Sebastian Film Festival’s top prize.

SAN SEBASTIAN, Spain - French actress Marion Cotillard said on Sept 24 she feared the day she might be emotionally moved by an actor created by artificial intelligence, as debate grows over AI’s impact on film and the wider creative industries.

“I think I would be very afraid the day I was moved by an AI actor. For now, I find that they act like potatoes, and that reassures me,” the 50-year-old Oscar winner told reporters at the San Sebastian Film Festival in Spain.

Cotillard, who won the best actress Oscar in 2008 for her portrayal of French singer Edith Piaf in “La Vie en Rose”, said she wondered whether AI actors could eventually become convincing enough to fool audiences.

“I wonder if one day that will happen, if one day I would be fooled by an actor,” she said.

“I have to admit that it’s something that makes me think and that can frighten me.”

Cotillard is in San Sebastian for the world premiere of Nicole Garcia’s “7.40 ce jour-la” (7.40 That Day) which is competing for the festival’s top prize.

She plays Alice, a former revolutionary activist who is released after 20 years in prison and attempts to reconnect with her son.

“After spending 20 years in prison, the only thing she really has left is not her desire for revolution, but the fact that she is a mother,” Cotillard said.

A total of 17 films are vying for the top awards in the official section of festival, which wraps up on Sept 26. AFP