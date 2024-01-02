Oscar-tipped Society Of The Snow gives voice to 1972 Andes plane crash dead

LOS ANGELES – Roberto Canessa has spent most of his life recounting the astonishing tale of how he survived a plane crash, two avalanches and a diet of human flesh before trekking across freezing mountains to save himself and his friends.

Now, the infamous tragedy – or miracle – in the Andes that hit Canessa, just 19 at the time, and the other members of his Uruguayan rugby team is the subject of a major new Netflix movie, out on Jan 4 and expected to contend for the Oscars.

And Canessa, 70, is only too happy to see it told again, convinced that one of the most incredible survival stories of all time still contains important messages for future generations.

“We all have our own personal mountain range,” said Canessa. “And there are many people who are climbing the mountain right now. We must tell them not to be discouraged, to keep going.”

Society Of The Snow, from Spanish director J.A. Bayona (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, 2018), focuses on the odyssey that the young, amateur team went through when its plane to Chile crashed in the frozen, high Andes in 1972.

The film’s title and story are taken from a book of the same name by Uruguayan writer Pablo Vierci, who collected the testimonies from various members of the “society”.

For Canessa, the name represents the pact that was born when the survivors realised that “civilised society had left us aside”.

“When you’re in a rugby team on a plane to Chile to play a match, and suddenly you crash... of course, as human beings, you assume that people will come to rescue you,” he recalled.

“But the days begin to pass... you have to make your own water, you have to eat the dead because, otherwise, you will die.

“The dead are there, next to you. You begin to see the death of another person not with sadness for him, but sadness for you, because it is like you are on a waiting list.”

Trapped for 72 days

On Oct 13, 1972, a plane with 45 people on board – members of the Old Christians rugby team, plus some family members and crew – crashed on the Argentine side of the Andes.

The dramatic impact tore the plane apart and killed several people, including the pilot, immediately.

Survivors took shelter in the plane’s fuselage, but freezing temperatures – particularly at night – thwarted any attempts to trek down the mountain to safety.

Others died during the 72 days they remained trapped in the Valley of Tears, from avalanches, infected wounds and dire conditions.