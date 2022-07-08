Oscar-nominated Godfather actor James Caan dies at 82

A Twitter post announced the death of James Caan (above, in 2010), but no cause of death was given. PHOTO: NYTIMES
Updated
Published
12 min ago

LOS ANGELES (REUTERS) - Actor James Caan, who starred as gangster Sonny Corleone in epic mafia film The Godfather, died on Wednesday at age 82, his family said in a statement on Thursday (July 7).

The statement, posted on Caan's official Twitter account, said the actor died Wednesday evening. No cause of death or location were provided.

"The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time," the statement said.

Caan was nominated for an Academy Award for best supporting actor for his portrayal of the hot-tempered Corleone in 1972's The Godfather. He reprised the role in flashback scenes in The Godfather: Part II in 1974.

His career spanned six decades and included a broad range of other roles in movies from psychological thriller Misery to comedy Elf.

Actor James Caan attends a 50th anniversary screening of The Godfather in Los Angeles, California, in February 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
More On This Topic
Echoes Of The Rainbow filmmaker Alex Law dies at 69
Goodfellas actor Ray Liotta dead at 67

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top