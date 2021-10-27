Orlando Bloom celebrates fiancee Katy Perry's 37th birthday with romantic post

LOS ANGELES - British actor Orlando Bloom celebrated fiancee Katy Perry's 37th birthday with a romantic post on Instagram.

On Tuesday (Oct 26), a day after the American pop star's birthday, he shared a photo of them with a plate of desserts with a lighted candle and wrote: "We do life, we do love and it's fun. I'll celebrate you today and every day. I love you."

The celebrity couple, who share one-year-old daughter Daisy Dove, had an on-off relationship from 2016 until Bloom, 44, proposed on Valentine's Day in 2019.

Perry's own birthday post was a clip from her recent appearance as the guest host on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, with the caption saying, "A very productive 37 so far".

Bloom, who shot to fame as Legolas in The Lord Of The Rings movies (2001 to 2003), was married to Australian supermodel Miranda Kerr from 2010 to 2013 and they share custody of their 10-year-old son Flynn.

Perry, one of the world's top-selling recording artists, married British comedian Russell Brand in 2010 but they split up after a year.