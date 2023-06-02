Oprah Winfrey, Rihanna and Kim Kardashian top Forbes’ list of richest women celebrities in the US

(From left) Oprah Winfrey, Rihanna, Kim Kardashian. PHOTOS: AFP, REUTERS
LOS ANGELES – American business magazine Forbes has come up with a list of the 15 richest women celebrities in the United States, with media mogul Oprah Winfrey topping the list released on Thursday.

Winfrey, 69, best known for her talk show The Oprah Winfrey Show (1986 to 2011), sits at the top with US$2.5 billion (S$3.4 billion).

In second place with US$1.4 billion is singer Rihanna, who made the bulk of her fortune from her make-up line Fenty Beauty, which saw its sales double in 2022.

Reality television star Kim Kardashian is in third place with US$1.2 billion, with much of her wealth coming from her 35 per cent stake in shapewear label Skims.

Other notable names on the list include singer Taylor Swift, 33, with US$740 million; social media star Kylie Jenner, 25, with US$680 million; Queen of Pop Madonna, 64, with US$580 million; singer Beyonce, 41, with US$540 million; singer Celine Dion, 55, with US$480 million; singer-songwriter Dolly Parton, 77, with US$440 million; and actress-producer Reese Witherspoon, 47, with US$440 million.

There is only one newcomer to the list this year – showrunner Shonda Rhimes, 53, who helms the hit Netflix series Bridgerton (2020 to present), as well as long-running shows like Grey’s Anatomy (2005 to present). She is in the 15th spot with US$250 million.

According to Forbes, the 15 women on the list have a combined worth of US$10.8 billion.

